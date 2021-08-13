Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,087,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265,613 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $91,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 787.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 332,453 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,645,953.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

