Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 392,732 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,123,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 392,732 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 12.27% of MRC Global worth $95,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MRC Global by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MRC Global by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 47,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 84,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $8.54 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $705.96 million, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

