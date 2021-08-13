Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,011,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,699 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $106,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZION. Truist cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

