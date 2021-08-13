Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $98.76 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,579,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 604,317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $98,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.66. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

