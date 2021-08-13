Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 15,490 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAPT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $82,559.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $88,787.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,942 shares of company stock valued at $412,819 in the last 90 days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

