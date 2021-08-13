Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $283,000 Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of BlackRock Capital Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.18 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.77.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.