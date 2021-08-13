Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stake Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 670.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674,793 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.60% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGTA. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,587,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 212,529 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 148,458 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $6.60 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $386.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.35.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGTA shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

