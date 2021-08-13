Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 34.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

