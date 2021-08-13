Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Great Elm Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.04. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

