Credit Suisse Group Boosts Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target to $65.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.80.

FLGT opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.18. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,617,472.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 in the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 147,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 107,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

