EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $6.25 at TD Securities

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $6.00 to $6.25 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a tender rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXFO. National Bankshares increased their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a tender rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on EXFO to $7.50 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.54.

EXFO opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $346.97 million, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

