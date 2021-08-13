Brokerages Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. Noodles & Company reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 25.0% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at about $10,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $565.41 million, a PE ratio of -28.81, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32.

