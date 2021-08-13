Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price objective cut by Truist from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXSM. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

William Blair set a $56.77 price target on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.14.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $913.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

