bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of BLUE opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 166.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $129,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

