Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 463 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $118.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

