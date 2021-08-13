Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

MPW opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.