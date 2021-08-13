Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 28.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.40 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

