Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,555 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 470,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after buying an additional 335,321 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $105,387,000 after buying an additional 58,912 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.96.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

