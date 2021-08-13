Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,751,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,430 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.40% of Tempur Sealy International worth $107,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $44.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

