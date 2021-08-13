Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $209,000 in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,417,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $20.75 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%.

