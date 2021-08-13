Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,950 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.1% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $57.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

