HC Wainwright Lowers Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $14.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.75 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $9.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 1,502,435 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 813,840 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 678,201 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 76.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 621,800 shares during the period. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.