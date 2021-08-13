HC Wainwright Lowers Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $14.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.75 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.98.
Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $9.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
