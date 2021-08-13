Canaccord Genuity Increases Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $555.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $515.00 to $555.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $395.00.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN opened at $510.61 on Monday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Illumina by 808.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.