Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells 7,052 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $419,664.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,384.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $130,837.80.

LSCC opened at $59.39 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 123.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $2,622,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 25.5% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 303,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

