Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,896 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 2.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $3,391,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 75,318 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

