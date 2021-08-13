Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is $0.08. Aterian posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aterian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Aterian has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

