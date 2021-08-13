iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after buying an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after purchasing an additional 607,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,586,000.

MBB opened at $108.38 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

