DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $193.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

