Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 127.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FlexShopper were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 53,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $145,763.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 107,874 shares of company stock worth $291,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

