Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $39,854,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,809,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 4,512.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 445,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 435,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.29 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

