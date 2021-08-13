Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.