Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Radiant Logistics worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 90,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

