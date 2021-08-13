Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.13.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $122.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.02 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $819,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 901,787 shares of company stock valued at $87,328,443 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

