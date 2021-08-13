Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.42. 18,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 524,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Several research firms recently commented on SANA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

