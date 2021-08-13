Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPX shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$42.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$28.14 and a 12-month high of C$42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is presently 123.79%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

