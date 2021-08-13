KeyCorp Boosts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $115.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

YETI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised YETI from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.32.

YETI stock opened at $102.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.77. YETI has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,577 shares of company stock worth $18,614,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in YETI by 19.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in YETI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in YETI by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in YETI by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in YETI by 40.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

