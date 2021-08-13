Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Craig Hallum

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.13.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $232.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.16. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $234.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $934,098 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

