Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

NASDAQ SLRX opened at $0.88 on Friday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.74%. Equities analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 573.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 105,131 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

