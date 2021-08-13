Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.3% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

