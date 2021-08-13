Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,252,000 after acquiring an additional 124,757 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 940,115 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,291 shares of company stock worth $1,530,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.99. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

