Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Head to Head Contrast

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mechanical Technology alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mechanical Technology and Owlet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechanical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Owlet 0 1 1 0 2.50

Owlet has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.01%. Given Owlet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than Mechanical Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Mechanical Technology and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechanical Technology 13.75% 26.51% 16.88% Owlet N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Mechanical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Mechanical Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mechanical Technology and Owlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mechanical Technology $9.60 million 9.94 $1.95 million N/A N/A Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A

Mechanical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet.

Summary

Mechanical Technology beats Owlet on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mechanical Technology

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets vibration measurement and balancing systems, precision linear displacement solutions, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market. The company also provides engine vibration analysis systems for military and commercial aircraft; portable signal generator that delivers an electronic signal simulating other pieces of equipment or sensors for testing and calibrating electronic equipment; and products for the detection of defects in semiconductor and solar wafers. In addition, it engages in the cryptocurrency mining and the blockchain ecosystem business. The company serves the manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, aviation, automotive, and data storage industries. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Mechanical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.