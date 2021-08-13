CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCMP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.05. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.45 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

