Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 116 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Fabrinet by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $14,010,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

NYSE FN opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.36.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

