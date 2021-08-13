VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VMware were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 486 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Barclays boosted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

VMW opened at $156.61 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

