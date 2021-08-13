Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 361 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $64.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $71.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

