484 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.67.

TDY opened at $456.71 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $301.76 and a one year high of $462.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.16.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

