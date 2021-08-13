Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after buying an additional 4,035,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,989,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dropbox by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after buying an additional 1,210,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $58,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $239,232.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 74.30% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

