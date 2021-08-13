Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $109,000 Investment in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.13% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precipio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precipio by 267.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 244,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRPO opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41. Precipio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 132.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%.

In other Precipio news, Director David Seth Cohen sold 40,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $160,310.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

