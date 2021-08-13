IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 6% After Insider Selling

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) was down 6% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $79.53 and last traded at $79.53. Approximately 884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 177,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.59.

Specifically, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $98,541.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,178 shares of company stock valued at $555,713 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of -1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.47.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). Analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

