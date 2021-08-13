Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 54,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,694,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of -0.06.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 200.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 365,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 2,588.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 3,775,660 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter worth $6,909,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $4,199,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

